Weekly Chart

Comfort

Julia Jacklin

This might be the most heart-breaking song to ever be released on Valentine’s Day. The soft, soulful ballad tells of a breakup, with the reassurance that you’ll both be okay, but realizing that leaving someone means not being able comfort them like you used to. “You can’t be the one to hold him when you were the one who left…” Crushing, the Australian singer/songwriter’s sophomore album, is out February 22.

For fans of: Phoebe Bridgers, Bedouine, Haley Heyndrickx

Tethered

Versing

This track is punchy, guitar-heavy, and to the point. This single is the first off their album 10000, which will be released May 3. How the Seattle band describes themselves on their Facebook About page: “Sounds like a whale is dying, Off-putting, Loud and screechy, Piercing.” What more do you want from an indie rock band?

For fans of: Omni, Strange Ranger, Parquet Courts

Curls

Bibio

Wow. This song is simply beautiful. It is spring personified, with melodic violin and bright, airy vocals. This song makes me want to be in an open field on a warm, slightly breezy, sunny day, with closed eyes, feeling the tall grass around me… The video trailer for “Curls” captures exactly this feeling. Bibio is calling back to his folk tendencies, evoking the lo-fi feel of his early albums as in Hand Cranked and Vignetting the Compost. This single is a departure from the electronic ambient Phantom Brickwork, released in 2017, but certainly a welcome one.

For fans of: Boards of Canada, people that want to drop everything and live in the forest

The Family Business

Stats

If you’re a fan of synth-pop, this track by Stats will be right up your alley. Thanks to our very own Haley Brown for finding this! This song is nostalgic, calling back to those electronic 80s vibes, but in an updated way. Nostalgic, but not cheesy. Perfect for living out your 80s teen movie scene dreams. The London-based band’s debut album, Other People’s Lives, is out now so be sure to check that out!

For fans of: Wild Nothing, LCD Soundsystem, Talking Heads

Clovers

Barrie

This song reminds me of a cute Target commercial, but in a really good way. The track is a nice take on pop music, electronic synths and light, dreamy vocals abound. The Brooklyn five-piece’s debut album, Happy to be Here, is out May 3.

For fans of: MUNYA, Shura, Empress Of

Chains

Tangerine

So many bands are bringing back 80s pop, and I’m definitely not complaining. Tangerine put a dreamy spin in this track, a sweet, brooding love song. Lead singer Marika Justad says about the song: “…One minute, I’m telling the object of my affection that love could be ours if we can overcome doubt and hesitation, but at other times it’s about ‘finding out the hard way’ that love is yours whether you want it to be or not.”

For fans of: Haim, Bad Bad Hats, Jay Som

Him and Her

FUR

I love when bands take inspiration from a time when none of the members were alive. FUR are a Brighton-based rock band, with tunes that will please both you and maybe your grandparents too. This track echoes the swoon-inducing, jangle-pop sound of the 60s, but in a warm and modern context. Even the band’s music videos and fashion are taken from the same era – love! “Him and Her” is a single off FUR’s eponymous EP, available now.

For fans of: The Beatles, The Monkees, The Last Shadow Puppets

Foam

Divino Niño

I’m so in love with this song. It’s wavy, groovy, and so, so sweet. Strongly recommend checking out the psychedelic visuals for the song as well. “Foam” is the Chicago band’s first single since their 2016 album The Shady Sexyfornia Tapes, which I also highly recommend if you’re fond of soft, lo-fi, Southwestern-sounding crooning.

For fans of: Paul Cherry, Helado Negro, Mild High Club

Check out the tracks on this week’s Spotify playlist!