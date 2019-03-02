Weekly Chart

Part III

Crumb

Crumb is back at it again with a psychedelic track that is hopefully a taste of a debut album. It’s surreal how the band has only released two EPs since 2016 – seven songs total! – and received international acclaim, deservedly so. This is a dreamy song that breaks down in the middle to transition into a slower, hazy sound. Guitarist and lead vocalist Lila Ramani stays true to her leisurely style of singing, a perfect match for the jazzy-psych track. If you like this, mark April 13 down on your calendars 😉.

For fans of: Mild High Club, Michael Seyer, Jakob Ogawa

The Open Road

Kero Kero Bonito

You can’t deny Kero Kero Bonito isn’t a cute band. I’m sure everyone has heard “Flamingo” at some point, a song that I honestly heard and loved before it became a huge meme. “The Open Road” is an upbeat indie pop song in which they share anecdotes from their past North American tour, which include nearly crashing into a truck on the highway during a blizzard, and their van being broken into in San Francisco.

For fans of: Girli, Poppy

Houseplants

Squid

I’m always a fan of punchy post-punk and this track has it all. There is no lack of energy in this song from UK-based Squid. Toward the last third of the song, the lead singer sounds almost defeated, screaming, hoarsely, then ending decidedly, “Houseplants!…houseplants.”

For fans of: Parquet Courts, Ought, Talking Heads

Rock Music

Shlohmo

This is good stuff. “Rock Music” is a cinematic track that starts out with slow, electronic synths, gradually adding distorted guitar to the mix. Shlohmo is the stage name of Henry Laufer, an LA-based hip hop producer who has collaborated with Joji, D33J, Jeremih and more. He describes his forthcoming album, The End, as “vaguely about the end of the world, but from the viewpoint of smoking on the couch during the extinction event.” The End is out March 22.

For fans of: TOKiMONSTA, Nosaj Thing, Flying Lotus

UFOF

Big Thief

This beautiful track is from Big Thief’s newly announced upcoming album, U.F.O.F., out May 3. Adrienne Lenker’s soft voice accompanies an indie-folk style guitar, singing “To my UFO friend/Goodbye, goodbye…” If you’re into this, I would recommend buying your tickets to Big Thief’s October show in Boston because I have a feeling that’ll sell out fast.

For fans of: Julien Baker, Lomelda, Lucy Dacus

Boca Llena

Y La Bamba

“Boca Llena” is a track off of Y La Bamba’s recently released album Mujeres. It’s a highly danceable, smooth track, contrasted by the content in the lyrics. Luz Elena Mendoza wrote this song to celebrate vulnerability and her relationship with her father. “This song is about the tools I have gained through trauma and [what] I learned to see through difficult times.”

For fans of: Helado Negro, Lido Pimienta

626 Bedford Avenue

The Drums

Okay, full disclosure, I love The Drums so much. I’ve already memorized these lyrics in preparation for their upcoming Boston show on May 4. “626 Bedford Avenue” tells of things that many of us (especially in college) can relate to. “626 Bedford Avenue/I think I regret that night of kissing you…” Frontman Jonny Pierce says this song “talks about how I sometimes make myself fully emotionally available to people who can’t reciprocate because of their own insecurities, and the frustration that ensues.” The Drums’ fifth album, Brutalism, is out April 5.

For fans of: Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, Girls

Check out this week’s Spotify playlist below!