WBRS First Co-op Day!

Today is a momentous day… not only is this the first blog post in over a year, but it is also the day that WBRS 2016 hosted it’s first Co-op day of the semester! We welcome back our old DJs and E-Board members with open arms, while also meeting new club members. Today presented a bright future for WBRS, and we look forward to an awesome year to come. If you are interested in getting involved reach out to Becky Israel at programming@wbrs.org.

Signing off,

Sage Rosenthal