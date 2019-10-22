Concert Review: The Hunna

The Hunna at the Paradise Rock Club 9/10/19

by Joella Waldman

Opening for any main act is a difficult task. The Hunna – a british rock band opened for Barns Courtney in Boston on the 10th of September. They managed to bring so

much energy to the stage that trickled down to the audience, one would’ve thought they were the headliner. With their base following in the UK, it was surprising to hear

some audience members screaming out the lyrics to their oldest songs “She’s Casual” and “Bonfire”. The intimate setting of the Paradise Rock Club gave the concert a personal feel which made it even more enjoyable to listen to The Hunna perform. During their set, the lead singer Ryan Potter recalled how the band was writing their first song ‘She’s Casual

’ in a basement in Manchester years ago, thinking they would never make it big let alone have an international following. Overall, a highly enjoyable experience and would love to see them live again.