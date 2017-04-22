Recording Studio Grand Opening!!!!

TODAY IS THE DAY YOU’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!

YES, THE WBRS RECORDING STUDIO IS FINALLY OPENING!

We’ve got a ton of brand new equipment including a *shiny* computer, a *gorgeous* mic, some *nice* speakers, a lotta *quiet* soundproofing, and a *cool* sound board with a lot of little knobby things that I’m assuming are important. You can contact our lovely and charming Tech Director, Yair, at tech@wbrs.org to learn more about the specs of this equipment and how you can sign up to use the space. Come up to the studio until 3 PM today (April 22) to come check it out and sign up for recording times!

<3 Becky