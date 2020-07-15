MEET THE LINDA LINDAS by April Ginns

MEET THE LINDA LINDAS

by April Ginns

Are you still at home for quarantine? Stuck inside during the virus? Then you, too, are probably also catching up on Netflix. Such a situation I myself have been in lately, I most recently finished the entirety of The Babysitters Club with my sister. There was very ubiquitous pop music throughout, especially individual songs with lyrics featured at the end of each episode. This was not so notable. But then, I watched The Claudia Kishi Club, which is a documentary short that explores the legacy that the Babysitters’ character had on readers. The short was fascinating and fantastic, but what stood out to me most was the song with this accompanying music video during the credits:

https://youtu.be/tCL_RbXyAfg

The Linda Lindas, I came to learn, are punk rockers ranging ages 9-15 years old, and they are fantastic. They are named after the song Linda Linda Linda by Japanese punk band The Blue Hearts. They are charming, and their outfits are incredible (not to mention their logo: https://thelindalindas.wixsite.com/rock/shop-1), but they have undeniable talent as well, and they even opened for Bikini Kill last year. Although their original material is only on YouTube so far in demo form:

https://youtu.be/xypuNULBBYo

they are definitely worth watching out for in a post-covid world.

https://youtu.be/qmoenw5TUoM