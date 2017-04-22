SPRINGFEST 2017 Lineup Revealed

Wow. Ok. I’ve been wondering and I KNOW y’all have been wondering who’s performing at Springfest. Can you tell who it is by the picture?

Well, you don’t have to wonder any longer. Because WBRS/Student Events revealed it on Facebook a little while ago and you probably know at this point.

HOWEVER: If you don’t, I can tell you now that the headliner is LIL UZI VERT!!!!!!!!! who I personally am so excited for and you should be too. If you haven’t heard of Uzi get to Spotify/whatever your music listening medium is RIGHT NOW. His 2016 album Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World is gr8.

Hippie Sabotage and Raleigh Ritchie are the openers this year so you know Springfest 2017 is gonna be gr9.

All the best,

Becks