Head in the Clouds

It’s late in the semester and we all seem to be sitting here with our heads in the clouds. Thankfully some people are slacking off on school work and getting things done at WBRS!

Our fancy new Drobo 5N network attached storage is up and running! You read that right, 5.4 TERABYTES of space dedicated to our vast music library, which we will begin to digitize soon.

This means you’ll be able to grab music right off the drive from any computer hardwired into the station network. You’ll even be able to stream from the station computer when we get that replaced, which should be by the end of the semester.

Big things, people. Big things.