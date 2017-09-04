First General Meeting!

Hi all!

First let me introduce myself, I’m Sage (the new Becky) taking over this website for the next year. We are excited to announce we just had our first General Meeting! Tonight we introduced the DJ process, ways to get involved, and more. Get excited for this year with WBRS, because big things are coming. Contact any of the E-board to catch up on what you missed, and how to get involved! Enjoy the second week of classes, and hopefully I’ll be seeing all of you on our schedule soon.

All the best,

Sage