E-Board and Positions

As we head towards the latter part of the academic year, WBRS is sad to be losing its outgoing senior class, including the General Manager, Tech Director, Music Director and News Director. We are looking for new, interested DJs to come join WBRS’ E-Board in the coming year. Whether you’re looking for a voting position on board or simply want to help out more, the E-Board has a range of jobs and tasks that it always needs help with, including but not limited to: music department, tech, sports, news, broadcasting, administrative and promotions. We’d love for new DJs to learn more about the station and look for ways to help improve it aside from just being on their show. If you are interested in learning more and want to get more involved, please email programming@wbrs.org or personnel@wbrs.org and we’ll get back to you.