CONCERT REVIEW: JP Saxe and Harry Hudson by Joella Waldman

JP Saxe and Harry Hudson at Brighton Music Hall on 12/5/2018

by Joella Waldman

Straight out of Toronto, JP Saxe debuted in Boston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall. He opened for Harry Hudson on his “Can Cowboys Cry” 2018 Tour. The solo R&B singer-song writer’s performance was honest, heart-warming, and incredibly emotional.

JP’s songs strongly depict the long-term relationship that he was in at the time. He communicated this with the audience not only through his music but also with his endearing words in between songs. He began his set with his feel-good R&B song “Anybody Else” and created a comfortable atmosphere with his falsetto vocal range.

My favorite songs from the set list were “25 in Barcelona,” “Changed,” and “Blurry”. His engagement and slight banter with the audience created a safe space as he performed songs about his intimate relationship and devastating heartbreak.

“What was the inspiration behind your song “25 in Barcelona”? “I went on a post-breakup trip to Barcelona and I was about to turn 25 and wrote a song about it.”

This was my first time seeing JP perform live and it was an experience I’ll never forget. Would definitely recommend checking out his music and seeing him perform live.

Joella Waldman is a First Year at Brandeis. She is a member of WBRS’s Music Committee.