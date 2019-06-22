Concert Review: COIN

COIN supporting Fitz and the Tantrums and Young the Giant at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion 6/21/19

by Haley Brown

Being the opener for any show is a hard gig; most of the crowd doesn’t know your music, they’re antsy for the headliner, and they often view your set as the most opportune time for a “pre-show” bathroom excursion. Now, imagine how much harder the gig becomes when the venue has seating, meaning fans don’t have to get to the venue hours before showtime in order to secure the best viewing spots. And wait — you’re opening up for not one big act, but for two?! Nashville-based indie pop band COIN had all the odds stacked against them when opening up for Fitz and the Tantrums and Young the Giant at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston on June 21.

I became hyperaware and weary of this phenomenon — that large venues and openers don’t necessarily always mesh well together — even on the train ride over to the Pavilion. So once doors opened, I started to analyze the crowd size, the crowd’s mood, and the overall potential for audience-opener engagement. I started to feel a bit more hopeful when I saw a family of four all wearing matching COIN sweatshirts just a few rows back from the stage.

Once 7:00pm hit, I wedged myself (and my camera) between the barricade and the stage and waited in anticipation. The second — I mean the second — COIN walked out onto that stage, I completely forgot what I was so worried about. The audience’s excitement was palpable, almost as if COIN was the headliner. COIN’s set began with their 2018 single, “Growing Pains.” Between taking photographs and being completely captivated by each band member’s energy, I took the time to look out at the crowd, and saw that many of the audience members were out of their seats, dancing and singing every word. The audience’s energy even increased as they switched from “Growing Pains,” to “Simple Romance,” to “Boyfriend.” And when they began to perform their most well-known song, “Talk Too Much” (2017), the crowd roared, and I’m fairly sure people were singing along without even realizing they knew the song.

Towards the end of their set, lead vocalist Chase Lawrence thanked the crowd and encouraged them to stand up for the last part of their performance. The audience willingly obliged (I mean, it only seems natural that they would want to try to match the incredible energy that all the band members were bringing).

COIN’s performance, from the skilled musicianship to the well-integrated synthesizers to a stage presence that’s hard to beat, was (to put it simply) fantastic. Live music has a lot of power, as it can either strengthen a fanbase or it can remind music lovers that what you hear on the radio isn’t always what you can believe. COIN succeeded in doing what any band should strive to do — they not only verified that their recorded talent is authentic, but they also used live music to build a larger network of fans. I can honestly say that I really only knew a few of their songs before this show, and after experiencing them in concert, I am officially a fan.

Haley Brown is the Communications Director at WBRS. Also, as an active member of Music Committee and the host of her own show (Pass the Aux), she spends much of her time in the studio with her lovely fellow music lovers. She is from a suburb of Boston and intends to major in Film and American Studies with a minor in Legal Studies.

Tags: Boston, COIN, Indie, Pop