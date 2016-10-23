Co-op Day Two!!

The event of the century… bigger than the Brandeis break-fast, bigger than SpringFest, and bigger than the chabad purim party! CO-OP DAY TWO! Today we bonded as an e-board, a club, and a family. WBRS is working hard at expanding it’s schedule and club, while making sure the studio is squeaky clean. While jamming out to some good tunes, we added to the archives, worked on some tech, and had some photo ops… updated pictures for the website are on the way! Co-op days are one of the highlights of the year, and everyone should look out for the next one coming your way. It is a great way to meet and greet the current members, and a quick way to get involved. If you are interested in getting involved, reach out to Olivia Givens at personnel@wbrs.org.