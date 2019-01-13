2018 Songs of the Year Chosen by the WBRS Board Members
We grilled each member of our board to tell us what their favorite song of 2018 was. Here are their answers:
Michael Harlow, Head of Student Music Committee: Try by Lawrence
Maxwell Krims, Automation Director: Kevin’s Heart (clean version!) by J Cole
Sarah Halpern, Publicity Director: thank u, next by Ariana Grande
Aaron Minsky, News Director: Tints by Anderson .Paak
Cahler Fruchtman, Sports Director: Tadow by Masego
Yair Koas, Technical Director: She Got the Best of Me by Luke Combs
Sam Stern, Studio Manager: Little Love by Gabriel Kahane
Rachel Sterling, Personnel Director: History by 88rising
Isaac Zukin & Matt Schecter, General Manager(s) Extraordinaire: With Any Luck by Stanley
Mady Alnemy, Music Director: Bad Boys Need Love Too by Bahamas
Victor Bianchi, Business Director: Shine by Blitz the Ambassador & Shitoubeuh by Prime
Charlotte Lang, Programming Director: 2009 by Mac Miller
Listen to these songs on our handy Spotify playlist!