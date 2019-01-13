2018 Songs of the Year Chosen by the WBRS Board Members

We grilled each member of our board to tell us what their favorite song of 2018 was. Here are their answers:

Michael Harlow, Head of Student Music Committee: Try by Lawrence

Maxwell Krims, Automation Director: Kevin’s Heart (clean version!) by J Cole

Sarah Halpern, Publicity Director: thank u, next by Ariana Grande

Aaron Minsky, News Director: Tints by Anderson .Paak

Cahler Fruchtman, Sports Director: Tadow by Masego

Yair Koas, Technical Director: She Got the Best of Me by Luke Combs

Sam Stern, Studio Manager: Little Love by Gabriel Kahane

Rachel Sterling, Personnel Director: History by 88rising

Isaac Zukin & Matt Schecter, General Manager(s) Extraordinaire: With Any Luck by Stanley

Mady Alnemy, Music Director: Bad Boys Need Love Too by Bahamas

Victor Bianchi, Business Director: Shine by Blitz the Ambassador & Shitoubeuh by Prime

Charlotte Lang, Programming Director: 2009 by Mac Miller